Severe thunderstorms to bring flash flooding

A BOM radar image showing the path of the severe thunderstorms.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West areas of Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning of heavy rainfall late on Tuesday night as thunderstorm clusters developed across central Queensland areas.

Severe thunderstorms clusters are expected to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Locations affected include Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Springsure, Woorabinda and Capella.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500