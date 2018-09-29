Severe thunderstorms tipped to bring large hailstones, winds

BoM has issued a warning saying that sever thunderstorms are likely to bring large hailstones and damaging winds to parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon and into the evening.

THE Bureau of Meteology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle over the next few hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: