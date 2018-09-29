Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BoM has issued a warning saying that sever thunderstorms are likely to bring large hailstones and damaging winds to parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon and into the evening.
BoM has issued a warning saying that sever thunderstorms are likely to bring large hailstones and damaging winds to parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon and into the evening. CONTRIBUTED
News

Severe thunderstorms tipped to bring large hailstones, winds

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
29th Sep 2018 3:22 PM

THE Bureau of Meteology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle over the next few hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
bom damaging winds hail northern rivers severe thunderstorm warning
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Screenings for seniors that you'll go gaga for

    Screenings for seniors that you'll go gaga for

    Movies FREE morning tea with seniors film screenings.

    Council selects site for new community preschool

    premium_icon Council selects site for new community preschool

    Council News One option received no votes from any of the councillors

    Club's knifepoint robbery a 'crime against the community'

    premium_icon Club's knifepoint robbery a 'crime against the community'

    News Manager of Lismore Workers Club still recovering after armed robbery

    Ticket prices slashed for this year's show

    Ticket prices slashed for this year's show

    News Entry prices have been dropped for the North Coast National

    Local Partners