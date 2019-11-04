Severe thunderstorms on the horizon

NOT to get anyone's hopes up, but the weather bureau has whispered the chance of severe thunderstorms for the region today and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a medium chance of showers today across the Northern Rivers, including Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle and Evans Head.

But residents may have to do a but of a rain dance, as forecasts only predict up to 10mm of rain today and tomorrow.

Showers will occur most likely during this afternoon and early evening, BoM said.

"The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe.”

Northern NSW has missed out on the significant rainfall which fell across large parts of NSW in the past 24 hours, with some locations recording more than 50mm.

BoM's weather situation reveals a trough of low pressure over the northeastern parts of NSW is weakening while a cold front looks set to cross the state today and tomorrow, bringing cool southerly airstream in the wake.

"As the front moves offshore, a weak ridge of high pressure will extend across the western parts of the state by late Tuesday.

"Then a series of fronts are forecast to move across the south from the mid-week.”

BoM has issued a Strong Wind Warning for Tuesday for Byron coast.

Daytime temperatures in the high 20s today and tomorrow, increasing on Thursday to mid 30s with sunny conditions.

Friday will be the hottest day, with 38C predicted for Casino, and 35C for Lismore.

According to Weather2 online, any further chance of rain looks slim for the next 14 days.