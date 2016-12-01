33°
HAIL ALERT: Severe thunderstorms hitting Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 1st Dec 2016 3:51 PM
Storms are already coming across the Northern Rivers.
Storms are already coming across the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 4.20PM: THERE have been reports of hail at Kyogle and Broadwater and the North Coast Storm Chasers have been out and busy with this video.

INITIAL: IT'S the first day of Summer and what kind of season would it be if we didn't have a storm warning, so here it is.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall in the areas of Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Alstonville, Brunswick Heads and Nimbin.

This will all take place over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:45 pm.

