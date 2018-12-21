Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The storm warning area.
The storm warning area. Bureau of Meteorology
Breaking

WARNING: Damaging winds, severe storms heading for Toowoomba

21st Dec 2018 3:07 PM

TOOWOOMBA is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather authority issued the warning for damaging winds for people in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and parts of the Maranoa and Warrego districts.

The warning, issued at 1.23pm, said thunderstorms with damaging winds were developing over the western Darling Downs and tracking east.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Oakey, Inglewood, Texas, Millmerran, Clifton, Pittsworth and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm.

bureau of meteorology storms toowoomba towoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    40 cats abandoned, RSPCA sent to investigate

    premium_icon 40 cats abandoned, RSPCA sent to investigate

    Pets & Animals ANIMAL cruelty charges could be laid after dozens of cats were abandoned and left in poor health when the resident was evicted from the property.

    Severe storm warning for damaging winds, large hail

    Severe storm warning for damaging winds, large hail

    Weather BoM issues warning for the Northern Rivers

    It's officially finished... do you love it or hate it?

    It's officially finished... do you love it or hate it?

    News Byron's controversial sculpture is now complete

    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid".

    Local Partners