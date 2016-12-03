UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warnings as giant hail hits Kyogle...

Lightening storms at Casino on Friday night. Photo by North Coast Storm Chasers.

UPDATE, 2:43pm:

Severe thunderstorm warning update at 2:43 pm for destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for people in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Northern Tablelands and parts of the North West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands districts. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Mid North Coast, North West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands districts. Locations which may be affected include Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Moree.

INITIAL REPORT, 1:20pm:

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers, including for large hail stones and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 1:20 pm on Saturday, predicting severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale and Tenterfield.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

Weather warnings are in place for these areas on the Northern Rivers.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:10 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.