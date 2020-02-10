Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern NSW

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the east coast of NSW this afternoon, with storms expected to bring heavy rain across parts of the central and eastern NSW.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle and Gosford.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: