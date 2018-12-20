Severe storm leaves residents without power

More than 2000 homes across Maclean, Yamba and surrounding areas have had their power cut off due to a severe storm.

UPDATE 7PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm has left more than 2000 Lower Clarence residents without power this evening.

Essential Energy has indicated residents around Maclean, Yamba and Lawrence have been affected, with initial reports indicating power lines are down in Townsend.

Crews are currently investigating the outages.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for this afternoon, which have the potential to bring heavy rainfall, destructive winds and hail the size of golf balls.

The warning says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging, locally destructive winds and large, possibly giant hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, as well as Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Orange and Dubbo.

⚠️ #Severe #Thunderstorm #Warning now covers much of eastern NSW extending to the northern inland. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain with storms as they become more active. Stay up to date with the latest warning at https://t.co/YJ6kvqtcbC and the radar https://t.co/RVNGHxqui5 pic.twitter.com/uwZVDxGOPZ — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 20, 2018

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

A large storm front has moved across the Clarence Valley which prompted the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a severe storm warning.

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:05 pm.