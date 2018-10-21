Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Northern Rivers

A rainfall chart of the Gold Coast and Northern NSW is showing very heavy rain moving east from the Great Divide towards coastal areas.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers and neighbouring parts of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 2.20pm.

The warning includes large hailstones, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds.

The BOM reports that a trough is interacting with a humid airmass to produce thunderstorms in the northeast of New South Wales.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Severe thunderstorms are likely for parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

A BOM rain radar is showing heavy rain moving east over parts of the Northern Rivers including Kyogle and Mullumbimby.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.