'Severe' storms, intense rain set to hit ahead of weekend

Another day of Severe Storms for parts of NSW. Majority of storms will be confined to the northeast of the state, though there is a chance we will see some more storms about the central parts of the coastline. Jasmine Burke

A coastal trough, in combination with a high pressure ridge to the south of the state, is directing a humid easterly airstream across eastern New South Wales, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms in the state's east, while an inland trough about western slopes is moving slowly.

There is the potential for small scale lows to develop within the coastal trough, which may increase the risk of heavy falls near the coast.

During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms may extend across the northern inland as the inland trough moves further west.

BOM predicts a very high chance of rain with up to 40mm today in parts of the region, with similar totals for both Saturday and Sunday.

The SES has warned the the intense rain will make roads and watercourses dangerous.

"The focus for the heaviest falls is expected to be the Northern Rivers area, which will see showers and thunderstorms become more frequent with some producing very heavy rain,” SES said.

"North-eastern parts of the inland are also expected to see thunderstorm activity, and these storms have the potential for large hail and damaging wind as well as heavy rain.

"Heavy enough to make roads and water courses dangerous, and potential for flash flooding and damage property.”

What you can do to prepare: