Another day of Severe Storms for parts of NSW. Majority of storms will be confined to the northeast of the state, though there is a chance we will see some more storms about the central parts of the coastline. Jasmine Burke
Weather

'Severe' storms, intense rain set to hit ahead of weekend

JASMINE BURKE
15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of another day of severe storms, with the majority of activity confined to northeast NSW.

A coastal trough, in combination with a high pressure ridge to the south of the state, is directing a humid easterly airstream across eastern New South Wales, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms in the state's east, while an inland trough about western slopes is moving slowly.

There is the potential for small scale lows to develop within the coastal trough, which may increase the risk of heavy falls near the coast.

During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms may extend across the northern inland as the inland trough moves further west.

BOM predicts a very high chance of rain with up to 40mm today in parts of the region, with similar totals for both Saturday and Sunday.

The SES has warned the the intense rain will make roads and watercourses dangerous.

"The focus for the heaviest falls is expected to be the Northern Rivers area, which will see showers and thunderstorms become more frequent with some producing very heavy rain,” SES said.

"North-eastern parts of the inland are also expected to see thunderstorm activity, and these storms have the potential for large hail and damaging wind as well as heavy rain.

"Heavy enough to make roads and water courses dangerous, and potential for flash flooding and damage property.”

What you can do to prepare:

  • Move your car undercover and away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen powerlines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • Do not enter floodwater.
  • Prepare your home
  • Consider pet safety during storms
