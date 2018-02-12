Severe storms, gusty winds, lightning set to hit region

SEVERE storms could bring "gusty” winds and frequent lightning to parts of the Northern Rivers later this afternoon, according to North Coast Storm Chasers.

Southeast Queenslanders could face a second round of ferocious storms after severe cells lashed the region last night, dumping huge hail and wreaking havoc on the power network.

About 50,000 properties were without power today after destructive winds, gusting beyond 100km/h in some places, downed hundreds of powerlines across the region last night.

Energex reported more than 265,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the southeast of QLD.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin said: "Today is much the same with the exception of the Northern Rivers also in the firing line this afternoon with storms predicted to be very gusty and lightning active”.

He said yesterday's storms caused "chaos on the roads, power outages and damage from winds as well as setting the Q1 on fire with multiple lightning strikes”.

"Similar to yesterday we have once more got severe storms on the cards with development likely once more to begin on the Northern Tablelands then they should advance north-east towards parts of the Northern Rivers.

"The first lot of thunderstorms are just about to start developing soon with a direct copy and paste to the conditions we had yesterday where severe storms ravaged SEQLD.”