Severe storms, flash flooding: Weather warning issued

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the region.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the region. Christopher Chan GLADV280112CHAR

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning for people in parts of Northern Tablelands Forecast District.

The warning was issued just after 7am.

BoM says the storms are "likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours".

"Locations which may be affected include Tabulam, Woodenbong, Drake, Mallanganee and Baryulgil," the BoM explains.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 10:15 am.

ONE YEAR ON: Cyclone Debbie revisited