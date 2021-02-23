Severe storms could hit the region this afternoon

Thunderstorms could develop on the Northern Rivers today, and could be severe, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

BoM meteorologist Helen Reid said remnants of a trough continued to impact the region and widespread rainfall could be expected as well as possible thunderstorms.

<<< Why are thunderbolts and lightning very, very frightening? >>>

She said it was hard to predict where the rain would fall, but some areas could receive up to 40mm.

Ms Reid said the impact of La Nina was beginning to weaken, but we could still look forward to slightly higher than average rainfall for the autumn months.

Watch BoM report here.