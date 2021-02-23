Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File photo: Lightning Storm over Ballina. Picture: Art of Light
File photo: Lightning Storm over Ballina. Picture: Art of Light
News

Severe storms could hit the region this afternoon

Cathy Adams
23rd Feb 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thunderstorms could develop on the Northern Rivers today, and could be severe, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

BoM meteorologist Helen Reid said remnants of a trough continued to impact the region and widespread rainfall could be expected as well as possible thunderstorms.

<<< Why are thunderbolts and lightning very, very frightening? >>>

She said it was hard to predict where the rain would fall, but some areas could receive up to 40mm.

Ms Reid said the impact of La Nina was beginning to weaken, but we could still look forward to slightly higher than average rainfall for the autumn months.

Watch BoM report here.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe thunder storms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SABOTAGE: Deputy premier lashes Qantas over Rex exit

        Premium Content SABOTAGE: Deputy premier lashes Qantas over Rex exit

        Politics Calls on Federal Government to not leave regional communities are in the lurch, as Barilaro takes aim at national carrier

        Drug use disputed in dangerous driver case

        Premium Content Drug use disputed in dangerous driver case

        News Another man seriously injured, a court heard.

        SCU professor explains why we love koalas so much

        Premium Content SCU professor explains why we love koalas so much

        News The research examined koalas in natural history books, children’s stories...

        Man changes plea for damaging police station, making threats

        Premium Content Man changes plea for damaging police station, making threats

        News A Nimbin man has changed his plea over allegations he was responsible for damaging...