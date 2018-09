Thunderstorms are forecast for the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

THE Bureau of Meteology has issued a warning, saying severe thunderstorms are possible in north east NSW tomorrow, particularly about the Northern Rivers in the afternoon and evening.

They say large hail and damaging wind gusts main concern.

One of the first big storms of the season swept through the north east of the region on Wednesday night, dumping large amounts of hail.