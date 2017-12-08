Menu
'Severe' storms brewing: Chance of large hail, 90km/h winds

Wet weather and severe thunderstorms predicted for the Northern Rivers.
JASMINE BURKE
NORTHERN Rivers residents have been warned to keep an eye on Bureau of Meteorology weather warnings as the possibility of severe thunderstorms threaten the afternoon's conditions.

BoM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said thunderstorm activity was gathering around Nimbin, but it could move over Lismore and the wider Far North Coast later this afternoon.

"We are expecting further thunderstorms active through the area... there is a risk of severe storms and I wouldn't be surprised if warnings were put in place," Ms Woodhouse said.

If the storms develop, residents should prepare for large hail and damaging wind gusts around 90km/hr.

"A frontal system moving across the north-east could see the weather worsen by midnight, and we expect it to push on Lismore early tomorrow," Ms Woodhouse said.

"It won't be as warm tomorrow as it was today, temperatures will drop down to around 26 degrees from the mid 30s today."

This is relevant across all Northern Rivers towns.

Beyond tomorrow, Ms Woodhouse said showers look to continue.

"A high pressure system hanging around could bring showers with the odd storm tomorrow, and lingering for a few days after that," she said.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather storms

Lismore Northern Star
