Flash flooding as storm hits region

Westlawn Finance at Casino on the corner of Centre and Barker Streets. Facebook Fletcher Scofield

Update 5.44pm: RESIDENTS at Casino are reporting flash flooding in the town's CBD and low lying areas.

The Westlawn Finance building at the intersection of Barker and Centre Streets has storm water entering the building.

People on Facebook are calling for help with sandbags to help keep water out of businesses.

Queensland Road also has water on the road as do a number of other roads in the town.

Please exercise caution if you are driving.

Original story 4.45pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for people in the Northern Rivers and parts of Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

Readers report extremely heavy rainfall in Casino, causing localised flooding as drains fail to cope with the deluge. Lightning is also hitting the area.

A trough moving through the northeast of the state with high moisture levels in the atmosphere as well as instability is bringing storms.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.