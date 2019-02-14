Menu
A storm warning is active for parts of the Sunshine Coast.
SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, flash flooding

12th Feb 2019 6:00 PM

SEVERE thunderstorms producing large hailstones, damaging winds and flash flooding are tracking towards the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology activated a severe storm warning at 4.30pm after thunderstorms were detected west of Kilcoy and Mount Beerwah.

They are moving towards the east to northeast.

FORMER NRL STAR, COAST PROPERTY HIGH-FLYER'S DRINK DRIVING DISGRACE

They are forecast to affect Mount Kilcoy and the area north of Woodford by 5.05 pm and the area southwest of Caloundra, Beerwah and Crohamhurst by 5.35 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely, the bureau warns.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.

beerwah caloundra severe thunderstorm warning sunshine coast
