The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers this afternoon.
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for Clarence Valley, Coffs Coast

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Nov 2018 4:06 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon, with the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast in line for potentially large hail and heavy rainfall.

The BOM's severe thunderstorm warning said the storms are likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Scone, Cessnock, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

 

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover.
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

