Severe storm to bring large hail and damaging winds

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers this evening, which are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours.

It could be the start of a few days of severe weather.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm for the region tomorrow with up to 6mm of rainfall in parts, increasing to 15mm each day from Friday and ramping up further into the weekend and into next week.

BoM's weather situation reads: "A broad, slow moving trough over western NSW draws humid air from QLD over the state.”

"A low pressure centre is expected to form within the trough near the Victorian border. This system, combined with high levels of moisture, is generating shower and thunderstorm activity throughout the state today.

"During Thursday shower and storm activity is expected to peak throughout the eastern half, with possibly severe storms across the ranges and adjacent slopes.

"The area of higher moisture, and corresponding heavier rainfall activity, is expected to shift to coastal areas on Friday and Saturday, then contract to the northeast on Sunday.”

