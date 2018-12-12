Severe storm to bring large hail and damaging winds
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers this evening, which are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours.
It could be the start of a few days of severe weather.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm for the region tomorrow with up to 6mm of rainfall in parts, increasing to 15mm each day from Friday and ramping up further into the weekend and into next week.
BoM's weather situation reads: "A broad, slow moving trough over western NSW draws humid air from QLD over the state.”
"A low pressure centre is expected to form within the trough near the Victorian border. This system, combined with high levels of moisture, is generating shower and thunderstorm activity throughout the state today.
"During Thursday shower and storm activity is expected to peak throughout the eastern half, with possibly severe storms across the ranges and adjacent slopes.
"The area of higher moisture, and corresponding heavier rainfall activity, is expected to shift to coastal areas on Friday and Saturday, then contract to the northeast on Sunday.”
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.