SEVERE LAND SLIP: Significant damage to road

Naughtons Gap Road will be closed for some time after a severe land slip.

Richmond Valley Council crews' initial inspection showed significant damage to the section between Stones Road and Rambaldinis Road, and a civil engineer identified "quite a large slip" caused by the recent deluge.

Ongoing monitoring is showing the road is still moving.

The council's director of infrastructure and environment, Angela Jones, said the decision had been made to close the road in the interests of public safety.

She said due to the severity of the landslip, and it was vital the road is repaired properly, which could take a significant amount of time.

For now, drivers are being diverted via Spring Grove Road or Manifold Road.

Ms Jones said the council would apply for disaster funding to cover the costs of returning the road to its pre-storm condition.

"Council is currently going through the process of documenting the full extent of the damage to our road network following the disaster and preparing a program of works, prioritising urgent repairs, with a funding application to be made," she said.

"Heavy rain events are not new for our area, and we are working as quickly as possible to determine the extent of damage to not only Naughtons Gap Road, but others along our local road network.

"Roads which have suffered the most serious damage will be prioritised for repairs.

"Please drive to the conditions, keep your speed down and watch out for unexpected road hazards like potholes where flood waters have receded."