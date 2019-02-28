‘Code red’ warning ahead of heatwave

A severe heatwave could see temperatures soar in to the high-30s and 40s across South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecasters are warning that heat records could tumble over the next four days as a severe heatwave intensifies across southern Australia stretching from Adelaide to Hobart via Melbourne.

Adelaide could hit 40C for multiple days and Melbourne is due to reach 37C on Friday.

Hobart could also hit 37C. If it reaches that mark on Saturday, it will be an all-time March record for the Tasmanian capital.

"Weather records could be broken over the next week," Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders said.

In South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania, the Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting severe heatwave conditions from Thursday until Saturday - and for longer in some areas.

The cause of the heat is a "blocking high" on the Tasman Sea. With winds going anticlockwise around highs this is helping funnel desert heat down to the southern states.

It's going to be a scorcher of a week in southern Australia reaching 40C in Adelaide on multiple days. Picture: Sky News Weather

BLISTERING

Adelaide doesn't look like it will have a day cooler than 37C until Sunday and 40C forecast for Friday and Saturday.

On a sticky Saturday night, the mercury might not dip below 27C.

The South Australian State Emergency Service has issued a warning about the threat of an "extreme heatwave".

On Monday the sate government issued a "code red" due to the heatwave threat which will remain current until Saturday. The declaration of a code red unlocks extra support for vulnerable people, such as the homeless, during a heatwave.

"That heat will linger during the week, day in day out, building slightly each day until Friday and Saturday when we'll be in the midst of a severe heatwave across much of southern mainland Australia," said Sky News Weather's Rob Sharpe on Monday.

"It won't be until Sunday until we see a proper cool change move on through and drop those temperatures."

It's a similar story in Victoria too.

After a high of 28C on Wednesday, Melbourne is forecast to hit 36C today before inching up to 37C on Friday.

Down in Tassie, the forecast has now jumped. Three days ago the BOM was expecting 33C on the weekend in Hobart, now it's up to 37C on Saturday before dropping to 27C on Sunday. That level of heat in March is almost unheard of with the record maximum of 37.3C set in 1940.

Canberra will be in the 30s until at least next Wednesday with a high of 32C on Thursday.

Sydney's CBD will be markedly cooler than the capitals further south. Partly cloudy, it may not even get as high as 30C for the next four days in the Harbour City meaning it will be pleasant if you're heading to the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, peaking in the high 20s.

Warmer in the city's west with Penrith reaching 33C by Sunday and potentially as high as 39C next week.

In Perth, the week got off to blisteringly hot start, reaching 37C on Tuesday. But it's pushing its heat towards the east and swapping it out for something a bit more bearable. The WA capital will see just 23C on Friday before returning to the low-30s on Sunday. Thursday will be 27C.

Although spare a thought for Kalgoorlie which should peak at 45C on Thursday.

WET IN QUEENSLAND

Queensland is still feeling some effects from the retreat of former Cyclone Oma.

This week, coastal areas of the state will see fewer showers. Brisbane is likely to bounce around the 30C mark with the possibility of showers with some potentially heavy bursts on the weekend.

It will be similar conditions further north in Queensland. However, the rain levels will be nothing like what the state has seen in recent weeks.

But it could be uncomfortable, said Mr Sharpe, with "oppressive humidity" a strong likelihood due to all the moisture in the air and little of that falling as rain.

Darwin is looking at highs of 33C this week with a possibility of showers and storms. It could see humidity of 93 per cent on Thursday morning.