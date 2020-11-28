“Severe” fire danger for Sunday, Total Fire Ban declared
HEATWAVE conditions featuring blustery conditions has seen a Total Fire Ban declared for the Far North Coast for Sunday November 29.
The Total Fire Ban commences at midnight tonight (Saturday, November 28) with a severe fire danger rating for the Far North Coast, including Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.
And if you are planning on heading to the coast with your boat, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a marine wind warning for the Byron Coast.
The RFS provides the following advice under Severe and Very High fire conditions:
- Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire
- Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant
- Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
Anyone travelling intrastate should be aware of the following fire ratings:
- North Coast (Severe) — Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, Mid-Coast
- Greater Hunter (Severe) — Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter
- Greater Sydney Region (Severe) — including the Blue Mountains and Central Coast
- Illawarra/Shoalhaven (Very High) — Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly, Wollongong
- Central Ranges (Very High) — Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Oberon, Orange
- New England (Very High) — Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha, Armidale
- Northern Slopes (Very High) — Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth
- North Western (Severe) — Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, Warrumbungle
Please note:
- The NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.
- No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. * Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met.
- Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au