4cm hail hits Northern Rivers

Monday 6.01pm: HAIL 4cm in size has been reported at Ballina at 5.50pm.

Hail has also fallen at Lennox Head.

The Bureau of Meteorology updated their storm warning to include Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Alstonville, Brunswick Heads and Evans Head.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Mid North Coast district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

Yamba AWS reported 83km/h wind gust at 04:41pm. Evans Head AWS reported 96km/h wind gust at 05:06pm.

There were multiple reports of giant hailstones in Kempsey and Nambucca Head area.

Monday 5.33pm: THE bureau of Meteorology have updated their storm warning.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce giant hailstones, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Monday 5.26pm: WEATHER forecaster Antonio Prancin from North Coast Storm Chasers is warning Northern Rivers residents a supercell storm is heading to the region.

Areas affected include Ballina, Wardell, Pimlico, Lennox Head, Byron Bay, Alstonville, Lismore, Wollongbar, Goonellabah, Tintenbar, Coraki and Broadwater.

Mr Prancin said: "A supercell thunderstorm which has been responsible for producing large hail is heading in your direction with other storms forming around it and joining up".

"Evans head just reported a 96kmh wind gust so destructive winds are also likely."

He advises "you get your cars under cover now, thus storm is moving fast so it wont last long but it will pack a punch". We now have constant thunder in Ballina and its getting black.

Monday 4.38pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warn the storm brings the possibility for large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

The warning covers the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands and the Mid North Coast forecast districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce giant hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Tenterfield, Kyogle, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Antonio Prancin from North Coast Storm Chasers said two severe storm cells are currently sweeping through Yamba and Macksville, with hail the size of tennis balls falling.

He said a third cell is forming west of Maclean and it is likely the three cell systems will join to become a line of storms moving north.

Mr Prancin said the storms are very active, with lots of lightning strikes and reports of damaging and destructive winds and intense rain.



The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.



Monday 10.00am: IT LOOKS like we'll get our first storm of the year on the very first day of the year.

The Bureau of Meteorology says thunderstorms are likely for the Northern Rivers this afternoon and it's possible they will be severe.

And it will be another hot day, with temperatures in Lismore to hit 31C.

On their Facebook page, Higgins Storm Chasing posted that "severe and dangerous storms" were likely across north-east NSW and south-east Queensland.

"Conditions are forecast to become favourable for strong to extreme instability to develop," they wrote.

"This is likely to lead to scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening with several of these very likely to become severe for damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

"Some of these cells may become dangerous for destructive winds."

It comes after Casino and other parts of the Richmond Valley were hammered by a storm on Saturday night.