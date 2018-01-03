UPDATE: 'Severe cells' for third day in a row

UPDATE 4pm: THE BOM has updated their storm warning to now include Kyogle and Casino.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Armidale, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle and Dorrigo."

3.15pm: AN OFFICIAL severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts for the third day in a row.

The warning is for large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds which could lead to flash flooding.

Antonio Parancin, a weather forecaster from North Coast Storm Chasers said: "Severe cells in the NE NSW area are showing some purple cores which may indicate large hailstones and possibly developing supercell."

Mr Parancin advised the storm may also contain flash flooding, frequent lightening and reduced visibility.

"Severe thunderstorms can also advance into a supercell...(but) is not as likely as the past few days."

"Also compared to the past few days storms that do develop today will be more isolated in nature with storms not affecting such a large area at the same time."

"Storms similar to yesterday should start firing in the early afternoon and may proceed into the evening."

Storms have hit the North Coast and have caused major damage in some areas over the past few days.

Wind gusts of 76km/h were reported at Evans Head AWS yesterday.

According to The Bureau of Meteorology the following rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours:

Mullumbimby (Fairview Farm) - 36.4mm

Woodburn (Cedar St) - 19.2mm

Rosebank (repentance Creek) - 91.0mm

Ballina Airport - 32.6mm

Casino Airport - 35.0mm

Evans Head Raaf Bombing Range - 42.2mm

Lismore Airport - 45.6mm

Byron Bay (cape Byron) - 25.8mm

The State Emergency Service advises that people should move your car under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony, keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised and keep clear of creeks and storm drains.