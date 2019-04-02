Heavyweight NSW public servants tipped for promotion

Several senior NSW public servants tipped for promotion in Gladys Berejiklian’s reshuffle

THE husband of deputy federal Labor Leader Tanya Plibersek is one of several senior NSW public servants tipped to be promoted following a reshuffle of Gladys Berejiklian's cabinet.

While the Premier's new ministry has been announced, The Daily Telegraph can today reveal who's really running the state with leadership changes in key departments including Planning, Justice and Family and Community Services.

It's understood Michael Coutts-Trotter, who is married to Ms Plibersek and is the Secretary of the Department of FACs, will oversee a new mega cluster called "Safer Communities" which merges the FACs and Justice departments.

Mr Coutts-Trotter with his wife and Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek at the Mid Winter Ball at Parliament House in Canberra last year. Picture: AAP

It follows the resignation of former NSW Department of Justice Secretary Andrew Cappie-Wood, who announced his retirement on the weekend after 40 years of public service.

Mr Coutts-Trotter currently earns $569,050 each year and is entitled to an extra 12 per cent "discretionary" bonus.

It's believed he will not receive a substantial pay rise unless a new role is created by the NSW Public Service Commission.

It's also understood Department of Environment and Planning Secretary Carolyn McNally will be dumped and replaced by Jim Betts, who will be elevated from his position as chief executive officer of Infrastructure NSW.

Department of Planning and Environment secretary Carolyn McNally will be dumped after reportedly falling out of favour with Ms Berejiklian.

It's understood Ms McNally sent a note to staff this afternoon informing them she would be stepping down from the position.

A Liberal source claimed Ms McNally, who is currently on a month's leave, fell out of favour with Ms Berejiklian for taking too long to solve overdevelopment problems around Ryde.

Mr Betts currently earns $605,500 each year but is expected to be awarded a bigger paycheck when he reaches secretary status, which will see him move up a job band.

It's believed Department of Industry Secretary Simon Draper will move sideways to replace Mr Betts in his role as CEO.

NSW Customer Service Commissioner Glenn King - previously the boss of Service NSW - is also tipped for a promotion.

He is expected to become head of the new "Customer Service Cluster", where he will report to former Finance Minister Victor Dominello.

Former Department of Finance Secretary Martin Hoffman is out of a job after the government rolled his department into treasury.

Former Finance minister Victor Dominello celebrates his election win for the seat of Ryde last month. Picture: AAP

However, it's understood he will be given a new gig which is expected to be announced shortly.

None of the senior government executives wanted to comment when contacted by The Telegraph.

Premier and Cabinet Secretary Tim Reardon, NSW Treasury Secretary Michael Pratt, Education Secretary Mark Scott, Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff and Transport for NSW Secretary Rodd Staples will remain in their respective positions.

The Statutory and Other Offices Remuneration Tribunal last year awarded senior public servants a 2.5 per cent wage increase.

