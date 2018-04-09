Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bribie Island tree fall. Picture: 7 News
Bribie Island tree fall. Picture: 7 News
News

Narrow escape as tree falls at market

by Sophie Chirgwin
9th Apr 2018 5:03 AM

FIVE elderly people have miraculously survived a serious tree fall, escaping with minor injuries at Bribie Island on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called on Toorbul St about 10am when marketgoers reported part of a large tree had fallen on top of people, also damaging a car.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said five elderly people were taken to hospital with minor injuries despite the serious incident.

A man and women were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in stable conditions with back pain and minor head trauma.

A woman with back pain and a man with a collarbone injury were taken to the Redcliffe Hospital in stable conditions.

Another woman was taken to the Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

bribie island editors picks markets tree
Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

News THERE are concerns about staffing levels at the Ballina police station, with claims the first response number hasn't changed in almost 30 years.

  • 9th Apr 2018 6:01 AM
Specialist heart, lung surgeon to open office in Lismore

Specialist heart, lung surgeon to open office in Lismore

News He will be the only surgeon of this type with regular rooms here

  • 9th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Scenic rail trail bridges are 'stuffed'

Scenic rail trail bridges are 'stuffed'

News They are a long way past their prime

  • 9th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
PHOTOS: Lismore shows heart one year after flood

PHOTOS: Lismore shows heart one year after flood

Community The community spirit was high as hundreds came together

  • 9th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners