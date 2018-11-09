Sevens heaven in Hong Kong

Kali Ainsworth, 12, and Tallulah Mohammed, 16, from the Casino Rugby Union Club have been selected in a Gold Coast Invitational rugby sevens squad to play in Hong Kong in March 2019.

TWO Casino RSM Bulls Junior Rugby girls are embarking on a new pathway to rugby at the next level.

Good friends Kali Ainsworth, 12, and Tallulah Mohammed, 16, have been selected in a Gold Coast Invitational rugby sevens squad to play in Hong Kong in March next year.

The girls were selected after trials involving players from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich and surrounding areas.

They will represent Gold Coast Renegades sides, Kali in the Under-14s and Tallulah in the Under 19s.

Both girls are Far North Coast representatives, Kali in sevens and 15-a-side and Tallulah in sevens.

Tallulah is also in the North Coast Academy of Sport.

The girls are committed to their high intensity training, travelling to the Gold Coast three times a week to train with their respective teams.

The Hong Kong event is an all girls tournament involving sevens teams from around the globe.

Played over three days, it is the largest girls rugby sevens competition in the world.

Last weekend both girls travelled to Brisbane for the Brisvagas Rugby Sevens with their Gold Coast Renegades sides.

Both teams took out their age divisions.

The girls regard the trip next year as a step towards their dream of one day playing for Australia.

They will hold fundraising activities to help get to Hong Kong and would appreciate any support.