Dan Boardman, front left was part of the Queensland Reds rugby sevens team who won National Championship final at Ballymore.
Sport

Sevens heaven for Boardman at Queensland Reds

Mitchell Craig
by
10th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
LENNOX Head rugby union product Dan Boardman capped a big season by playing in the winning Queensland Reds team that took out the sevens national championship on Sunday.

Taking on NSW I in the championship decider, Queensland was dominant with a 28-7 win.

It was his first outing at the Reds and it came off the back of his selection for Queensland Country in the National Rugby Championship.

The 21-year-old also locked down a spot in the centres in his first season at Bond University in the Queensland Premier competition this year.

There was a Far North Coast flavour at the sevens championships with former Wollongbar-Alstonville Pioneers junior Alex Gibbon playing for the top NSW team.

Pioneers product Ben Johnston was captain of ACT which also included former Southern Cross University fullback Dean Wilson.

The Reds went through the sevens tournament undefeated, winning pool games against NSW II, National Indigenous and ACT, before defeating Western Australia and Queensland Grey in the qualifying and semi-finals to earn their place in the final.

Reds coach Cassidy Holland, who has now coached Queensland to three straight titles, was pleased with the performance of his side.

"We spoke about being clinical and starting fast before the game, we wanted to dominate and attack the edges and the team delivered,” Holland said.

"We were frustrated with the way the pools worked out, our Queensland Grey (second tier) side defeated NSW I in the pools but the way points worked out we had to play the Grey side in the semi last night which meant only one Queensland side could go through.

"The Red side only won the semi over Grey by seven points and that speaks to the depth within our squad.”

The Queensland Grey side finished third overall, defeating NSW II 26-17 in the playoff.

