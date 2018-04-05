Seven years of Skullcandy

WINNER: Lennox Head's Mikey McDonagh won the 16 and Under Boys' division at last year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head.

WINNER: Lennox Head's Mikey McDonagh won the 16 and Under Boys' division at last year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head. Ethan Smith/SNSW

POPULAR surfing event the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open is returning to the Lennox Head for a seventh straight year in July.

Plenty of Far North Coast surfers have competed at the event over the years while others have used it as a stepping stone to bigger things.

Mikey Wright was in the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders club as a 15-year-old when it was first held in 2012.

He is currently second in the World Qualifying Series rankings and could join older siblings Owen and Tyler on the professional tour next year.

Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti also surfed in the inaugural event and is sixth in the WQS rankings.

Most recently it was a swansong event for Lennox Head surfer Mikey McDonagh who won the Under-16 boys division last year.

He earned a place in the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach this week and surfed in a first round heat which included current world champion John John Florence.

McDonagh was later eliminated in the second round against Brazilian surfer and 2015 world champion Adriano de Souza.

Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan will lead the FNC contingent at the Skullcandy event this year.

She has made her way up the age divisions and has finished runner-up in the Under-14 girls two years running.

The six-day event will run from July 13 and will be a sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 12, 14 and 16 year age divisions.

In a similar vein to preceding years - where the event has attracted surfers from ten different countries - a full international field is again expected with surfers coming from as far away as Europe, USA and Japan to make up a field of more than 220 surfers across all divisions.

WSL Australia/Oceania Regional Manager Will Hayden Smith said he was thrilled to welcome back the Pro Junior component to one of Australia's most prominent grommet events.

"It's a great pleasure to be able to bring a Pro Junior division back to one of Australia's most prestigious and long-running grommet events,” he said.

"The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open has had a long history in the Lennox Head region and it wouldn't be possible without the tireless work of the local community.”