Seven years for cow sex, child sexual abuse

A COFFS Coast man convicted of "grave and evil" child sex offences and bestiality will spend at least seven years behind bars.

Allan Kenneth Brookes, 56, was found guilty in September of 17 child sex offences against the same victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Brookes also subsequently pleaded guilty to a bestiality charge relating to an offence with a calf on a farm in regional NSW.

On Monday, Judge Chris Craigie sentenced Brookes to a maximum 10 years behind bars, with a non-parole period of seven years.

Handing down judgment at Sydney's Darlinghurst District Court, Judge Craigie said Brookes had "humiliated and degraded" his victim, causing him both physical and psychological harm.

"He (Brookes) should have understood the damage he was doing ... and the total disregard for the welfare of his victim," the judge said.

He described the offending, which took place when the victim was in his early and mid teens, as "grave and evil" and noted that Brookes had a "poor prospect of rehabilitation".

"There has been a marked lack of empathy for a person ... who believed he was a victim," the judge added.

The court heard that Brookes abused the victim numerous times including one instance when he anally raped the boy in a paddock on a farm.

Judge Christie described this attack as "brutal and particularly humiliating".

The judgment also included details related to bestiality, including an occasion when Brookes "ejaculated in the mouth" of a calf on a farm.

At one point during the judgment, Brookes collapsed and had to be helped back onto his seat in the dock by court staff.

Brookes has been in custody since September last year. He will be eligible for parole on September 26, 2023.

- ARM NEWSDESK