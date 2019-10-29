Seven times the legal limit leads to rollover near Airlie

Scott Raby, who rolled and crashed his car in Woodwark, blew almost seven times the legal limit.

A MAN who rolled his car in Woodwark while almost seven times the legal alcohol limit first told police he'd had only one beer before driving.

Scott Andrew Raby started drinking at a party the day before he rolled his car and crashed into a street sign on the corner of Paluma Rd and Pringle Rd on September 26.

A court has heard when Raby was later tested by police, he blew 0.333 per cent.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said the 44-year-old had a limited recollection of the crash and the events that followed.

"He'd been drinking the day prior at a party that went into the night and then started drinking again the next day," she said.

"His car was a total write off and by good luck, not good management, he wasn't injured."

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Raby left his car and walked from the scene of the crash to his nearby home but was later driven back to the site.

The Woodwork resident pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court this week to three charges, including driving under the influence of liquor and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Raby had a previous drinking offence in 2016 where he blew 0.287 and he was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

"I can't for the life of me understand how this has happened," he said.

"The luck you've had, it's beyond me - you should be hooked up to a machine in hospital."

Despite his previous entry of drink driving, Mrs Smith said Raby had been taking steps to address his alcohol consumption.

Raby was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.