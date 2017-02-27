26°
Lifestyle

Seven steps to happy thinking

Alison Paterson
| 27th Feb 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 7:50 AM
A house plant helps keep the air around you fresh.
A house plant helps keep the air around you fresh. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RIDICULOUSLY high house prices, expensive university courses, the high cost of living, increasing pollution and the nightly circus of arrogant tossers that embraces all sides of our national government in action, can really get you down.

But take heart, it's Monday and here's seven tips to help you stay positive over the coming week...

1. Walk - All that fresh air at the beach or in the bush is perfect for a healthy stroll. Put on a hat and sunblock or grab an umbrella and go for a walk and admire the gardens, trees and landscape in your area.

 

Take a walk and blow away the mental and physical cobwebs.
Take a walk and blow away the mental and physical cobwebs. Supplied

2. Turn off your social media - Just for an hour. Trust me, all the FOMO junk will still be there when you get back. Try reading a book, newspaper or magazine instead. Strapped for cash? Join the library, there's some amazing cool stuff there.

 

Reading allows you to engage your imagination and enter a new world a million miles away from phones, computers and TV,
Reading allows you to engage your imagination and enter a new world a million miles away from phones, computers and TV, Supplied

3. Volunteer. There are 168 hours in a week, so put one towards helping others. There's a zillion organisations out there needing help, expertise and cheerful approach. Many scientific reports have revealed people who help others feel happier and live longer.

 

Volunteering makes you feel good and helps those in your community. A win-win for everyone.
Volunteering makes you feel good and helps those in your community. A win-win for everyone. Supplied

4. Get a houseplant - Houseplants can help you feel so much better at home and work as they boost air quality and at work as they convert into oxygen. Indoor plants absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and refresh the air by releasing oxygen through the foliage. Even better, so many are practically indestructible.

5. Cook - Forget buying packaged meals and highly processed food. Whip out those cookbooks, put on a piny and crank up the radio to sing-along as you cook something from scratch. Need advice? Pop into the CWA shop in Bangalow for some tip-tip advice.

 

Cooking a meal from scratch can be a lot of fun and much better for you than fast food.
Cooking a meal from scratch can be a lot of fun and much better for you than fast food. Supplied

6. Sleep - Take a nap. Those boffins at the Sleep Health Foundation reckon a lack of sleep can cause fatigue, poor concentration and memory, and severely affects your mood. So if you are feeling cross or your family or colleagues have accused you of being a crank-pants, hit the sack. You'll be doing everyone a favour. really.

 

Getting enough sleep is important to staying sane, healthy and happy.
Getting enough sleep is important to staying sane, healthy and happy. Supplied

7. Kindness - Be kind to yourself. Juggling work, family, kids, study, dogs, sport whatever? Then you are probably putting yourself last.

 

Being kind to yourself is important.
Being kind to yourself is important. Supplied
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  general-seniors-news happiness health wellbeing

How to get your free NRL tipping wall-chart

How to get your free NRL tipping wall-chart

COUNTDOWN to league season has begun - find out all you need to know about what's in store for 2017.

Pensioner fleeced by suspected scam now faces eviction

PENNILESS: Disability pensioner Craig Tweedie (left) has been left with no money after a suspected scammer fleeced his bank account of $568 - and his bank say they can't help. On the right of the picture is his carer, Sheron Wood.

Local man in strife after bank balance goes missing

Everyday women shine in sensual images

'Showcasing beautiful Evans Head'.

New trend in photos with 5 tips on taking your most sensual selfie

Nollsie's new album and latest shenanigans

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

The singer is coming to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

Estate sale offered some unusual bargains

FANCY an Alpaca for $20? How about a box of ducks for $40? Maybe a a vintage Harbour Bridge wall hanging?

Different future but for lost lives in war

Pte Raymond Timothy Buckley, d.1942.

Death of soldiers from region proves hard to reconcile

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

Nollsie's new album and latest shenanigans

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

The singer is coming to the Northern Rivers

High energy show promised by Bullhorn this weekend

Bullhorn will perform in Yamba on Saturday night.

Don't miss their show this weekend

Hit children's show coming to Lismore

THE show includes 75 puppets and adapts four of Eric Carle's books to the stage.

Kimmel roasts Damon at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2017: Live Coverage of the 89th Academy Awards.

Nollsie's new album and latest shenanigans

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

The singer is coming to the Northern Rivers

Oscars guest’s shocking wardrobe malfunction

Blanca Blanco arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017.

ACTRESS suffers X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

High energy show promised by Bullhorn this weekend

Bullhorn will perform in Yamba on Saturday night.

Don't miss their show this weekend

Star style at the Oscars 2017 red carpet

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2017: Red Carpet Dresses and Outfits — Best Dressed Celebs.

Married At First Sight couple flouts the rules

Sean and Susan in a scene from Married At First Sight.

ONE couple is openly flouting the rules of Married At First Sight.

Single Level Appeal In A Prime Position

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!