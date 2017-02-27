Seven steps to happy thinking

RIDICULOUSLY high house prices, expensive university courses, the high cost of living, increasing pollution and the nightly circus of arrogant tossers that embraces all sides of our national government in action, can really get you down.

But take heart, it's Monday and here's seven tips to help you stay positive over the coming week...

1. Walk - All that fresh air at the beach or in the bush is perfect for a healthy stroll. Put on a hat and sunblock or grab an umbrella and go for a walk and admire the gardens, trees and landscape in your area.

Take a walk and blow away the mental and physical cobwebs. Supplied

2. Turn off your social media - Just for an hour. Trust me, all the FOMO junk will still be there when you get back. Try reading a book, newspaper or magazine instead. Strapped for cash? Join the library, there's some amazing cool stuff there.

Reading allows you to engage your imagination and enter a new world a million miles away from phones, computers and TV, Supplied

3. Volunteer. There are 168 hours in a week, so put one towards helping others. There's a zillion organisations out there needing help, expertise and cheerful approach. Many scientific reports have revealed people who help others feel happier and live longer.

Volunteering makes you feel good and helps those in your community. A win-win for everyone. Supplied

4. Get a houseplant - Houseplants can help you feel so much better at home and work as they boost air quality and at work as they convert into oxygen. Indoor plants absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and refresh the air by releasing oxygen through the foliage. Even better, so many are practically indestructible.

5. Cook - Forget buying packaged meals and highly processed food. Whip out those cookbooks, put on a piny and crank up the radio to sing-along as you cook something from scratch. Need advice? Pop into the CWA shop in Bangalow for some tip-tip advice.

Cooking a meal from scratch can be a lot of fun and much better for you than fast food. Supplied

6. Sleep - Take a nap. Those boffins at the Sleep Health Foundation reckon a lack of sleep can cause fatigue, poor concentration and memory, and severely affects your mood. So if you are feeling cross or your family or colleagues have accused you of being a crank-pants, hit the sack. You'll be doing everyone a favour. really.

Getting enough sleep is important to staying sane, healthy and happy. Supplied

7. Kindness - Be kind to yourself. Juggling work, family, kids, study, dogs, sport whatever? Then you are probably putting yourself last.