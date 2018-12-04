Thirteen injured, Mwy blocked in two nightmare crashes

Emergency services have responded to several road crashes on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

TWO more crashes on the Sunshine Coast have injured passengers and caused a traffic nightmare this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Ocean Dr and Nojoor Rd, at Twin Waters at 2.15pm, where seven people have been injured, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

All seven occupants were assessed in a stable condition before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

In a separate crash at Mount Coolum, paramedics have responded to a two-vehicle crash where six people have been injured, including a passenger who was trapped.

Crash on Sunshine Mwy near West Coolum Rd at Mount Coolum. Expect delays. If possible, avoid the area. #qldtraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 4, 2018

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway at 2.37pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The passenger who was trapped has been extricated from the car with lower leg injuries. All patients are being assessed by paramedics.

Both lanes are blocked and long delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.