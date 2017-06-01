19°
7 infrastructure projects in pipeline for Northern Rivers

Hamish Broome
| 1st Jun 2017 11:43 AM
BIKE TRAIL: Could Kyogle and it's surrounding villages become a mecca for bike lovers?
BIKE TRAIL: Could Kyogle and it's surrounding villages become a mecca for bike lovers?

THERE has been plenty of interest about the vision for Lismore Park with an announcement that Lismore City Council is seeking $9.8 million to get started with the project.

Here are seven other projects which could be just as exciting for the Northern Rivers.

Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek rail trail, Tweed Shire:

 

PRoposed rail trail from Tweed River Art Gallery to Crabbes Creek.
PRoposed rail trail from Tweed River Art Gallery to Crabbes Creek.

Tweed Shire Council has taken the lead on developing a rail trail along its 24km section of the disused Casino to Murwillumbah rail corridor.

The trail has been costed at $13 million and would take riders through the historic villages of Stokers Siding, Burringbar, Mooball and Crabbes Creek.

The council has lodged twin applications with the Federal and State Government for $6.5 million each to build the project.

It is expected to hear a result any day.

Ballina Ocean Pool:

 

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach.
An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach.

PLANS for a free 50m ocean pool at the Shelly Beach rock shelf are not shovel ready yet, but could be by the end of the year.

In April the State Government announced it was providing $50,000 to Ballina Shire Council to prepare technical planning report for the proposed 50m by 25m pool.

The aim is to lodge a development application by year's end.

Ballina Shire councillor Jeff Johnson, who has been a big supporter of the idea, has said construction could feasibly start as early as late 2018 now the plans are underway.

Byron Bay masterplan

 

An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan.
An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan.

The master plan for Byron Bay is not a single project but rather a high level vision for the future of the town.

Each project on the list would require separate funding.

It includes:

A redesigned foreshore parkland

A pedestrian prioritised town centre and a focus on placemaking and the public domain

A reinvigorated newly defined Railway Square

Enhanced village entry points

Jonson Street upgrade with a unique materials palette distinguishing it as the primary town centre street

Increased local residential and commercial opportunities

Connecting the wetlands around the Sandhills area

The council is also in the process of completing masterplans for the town centres in Bangalow and Mullumbimby which expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Toonumbar Dam Rd, Kyogle

 

Toonumbar dam is a key destination for visitors to the Kyogle Shire.
Toonumbar dam is a key destination for visitors to the Kyogle Shire.

Kyogle Council is putting the finishing touches on the sealing of 7.2km of road which connects Kyogle to Toonumbar Dam, the council area's most popular tourist destination.

The $2 million project was jointly funded by the council and the Federal Government and is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

"It's our most signficant tourism site in the local government area, and the standard of the road was always a constraint holding back the potential of the area," Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said.

The project would encourage more visitors to access and use the lake for fishing, boating, camping, and biking and other outdoor activities.

Mountain bike trails, Kyogle

Kyogle also has an exciting plan to build a bike path from the town centre all the way to a network of trails above Fairymount, the iconic mountain which overlooks the town.

Mr Kennett says the council has strategic plan currently on public display and is undertaking stakeholder consultation with adjacent landowners and groups who would use the tracks to come up with a final plan.

The track would connect riders to an existing and expanding network of tracks about 2km out of town being built by the Kyogle Mountain Biking club.

"What council is doing is building on that and trying to develop a broader strategy around mountain bike tracks," Mr Kennett said.

"We will also look to grow that across other locations."

Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Shire

 

The perennially busy Ewingsdale Rd. Photo : Megan Kinninment
The perennially busy Ewingsdale Rd.

Ewingsdale Rd is one of the busiest roads in Byron Shire thanks to thousands of visitors who flock to Byron Bay daily.

The council is building two new roundabouts along the road to improve traffic flows, one on the corner of Sunrise Boulevard which is scheduled for completion by September.

The other one is on the corner of Bayshore Drive is still subject to funding but has been included in the 2017-18 budget preparations.

Casino saleyards upgrade, Richmond Valley

 

Casino regional livestock Exchange will be celebratinig their 30th Anniversary today (Wednesday 5th Sept). photo David Nielsen/The Northern Star
Casino regional livestock Exchange will be celebratinig their 30th Anniversary today (Wednesday 5th Sept).

After many years of planning the $7 million first stage upgrade of the Casino Regional Livestock Exchange is ready to go.

The council secured $3.5 million from the Federal Government and the council also borrowed $3.5 million to fund the project.

Two key aspects of the project are a complete roof covering for the facility, and a soft floor to improve animal welfare.

The development application will be assessed later this month by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said it would be a state of the art facility not only important to Richmond Valley but the whole region as far away as the New England tablelands.

"It will hopefully improve our numbers and make it a true regional saleyard facility," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

