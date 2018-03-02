Seven events coming to The Quad

SITE EVENTS: The Quad program is a partnership between Southern Cross University and Lismore City Council to activate the precinct and Lismore CBD over the next three years.

SITE EVENTS: The Quad program is a partnership between Southern Cross University and Lismore City Council to activate the precinct and Lismore CBD over the next three years. Kate Holmes

THE Lismore Quadrangle has unveiled a 12-month program of events, including from beat poetry in a tent to site-specific bamboo installations and an open-air cinema.

The Quad program will include art, music, performance, installation, science and entertainment.

A partnership between Southern Cross University and Lismore City Council, both organisation fund the work of Marisa Snow, the Lismore Quadrangle Placemaking Officer.

The list of events for 2018 includes:

Riots of Passage large-scale installation. Thursday, March 8, 3pm-9pm

Riots of Passage is the first event in the Plein Air open-air residency program by Lismore artist Rosanna Pimm.

Riots of Passage documents the links between menstrual shame, poor education and a continual cycle of poverty for women in India. In a broader context, this project intends to facilitate dialogue around feminine sexuality, equality and shame present within our own society and how we, together, can continue to create change.

Rosanna has been running 'bind your intention' workshops every Saturday in February to co-create 1000s of ceramic tampons which she will be installing in a seven - hour performance installation in The Quad on the 8th March to coincide with International Women's Day.

Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hiccups. Saturday, March 17, 7pm-9pm

Lismore's king of rockabilly and folk, Jimmy Willing, will offer a one-off free concert.

Jimmy leads a wild bunch of rough and ready lads called The Real Gone Hick-Ups, who draw water from the deep well of rural folk tradition in a very original way.

Be it the bat cave sound of rockabilly or a cranked up heel and toe polka, they make the music their own and are guaranteed to kick up the dust.

Comprising of Nirvana Glassey on double bass, Clancy Robinson on drums and Davey Bob Ramsey on guitar, these three men have a reputation for setting dance floors ablaze.

But Jimmy is not content with that alone, for this is one of those very special gigs.

For The Quad show, he has engaged none other than virtuoso fiddle and accordion player Gleny Rae Virus from Newcastle, Barkers Vale's banjo aficionado Gareth Bjaaland to come down from hills, local mechanic Captain Freedom to put down his spanners and pick up his harmonicas, and local school mam Miss Jodie is coming along for a sing.

Quad Party #1, Friday, March 23 , 5pm - 9pm.

This will be the first of four seasonal events aimed at creating a safe, fun and dynamic space for under-25s and families.

The Quad has partnered with Social Futures and Ability Links to deliver four different events that will feature live DJs, large scale games, ping pong competitions, projections and live street art workshops.

Open-air Cinema - Imagination Science Films Festival, Saturday, May 19, 7pm - 8pm

The Quad screening will be the Australian premiere of the New York Imagination Science Film Festival.

The Quad has partnered with Southern Cross University's LAB X and Associate Professor Grayson Cooke to bring the Imagination Science Films Festival to Lismore.

The ISFF has produced annual science film festivals in New York, Paris and Abu Dhabi, as well as at satellite events worldwide, and serves as a major venue for the release of new and experimental works bridging the worlds of science and film.

Bamboo Architecture Installations | Residency EOI

This is a call-out for expressions of interest from artists to partner with The Quad and create bamboo micro-venues to be installed on a temporal basis.

A budget will be allocated as part of the Plein Air residency program for an artist to devise and install sustainable structures to remain in The Quad for a number of months.

For more information or to apply, please email marisa.snow@lismore.nsw.gov.au or phone 6626 4607.

Wonderbabes, Thursday to Saturday, August 2-4, 7pm-9pm

A new presenting partnership with NORPA will see local creative and NORPA Associate Artist Kate McDowell perform her challenging one-woman show Wonderbabes in The Quad.

Staged in an inflatable tent, Wonderbabes is set in Byron Bay on New Year's Eve which encapsulates the hedonistic energy of the Northern Rivers music festival culture while also turning it in on its head.

Kate McDowell explores a brutal test of her social and sexual limits in a thrilling ride that's a visceral clash of storytelling and poetic imagery, all set to a thumping, live, electronic score.

Tickets $30 / $25 on sale through NORPA www.norpa.org.au

Art vs Science Festival, Saturday, August 18, 10am - 3pm

Discover a world where art meets science. Back with a bang, the Northern Rivers Science Hub is

celebrating National Science Week bringing the Arts vs Science Festival to the Quad! The Arts vs

Science Festival will bring its magic to National Science Week & Arts in August. This one day

science, art and music festival will be held on Saturday 18th August at Lismore Quadrangle with a

jam-packed program that has something for everyone. The day kicks off with the Festival Opening

Ceremony at 10am. All festival events are free.

For details visit lismorequad.org.au.