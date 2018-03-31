Seu Jorge takes fans to Rio, Mars, under the sea and back

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN you have a voice as deep and soulful as Seu Jorge, you don't need much more than a chair, a microphone and a guitar.

The Brazilian singer and actor rose to international fame in Wes Andreson's 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, in which he performed a handful of David Bowie covers for the film's soundtrack.

Jorge, real name Jorge Mário da Silva, performed all of his songs from The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions at Bluesfest today.

More than a decade on, he donned the light blue track suit and red beanie made famous in the film by his co-stars Bill Murray, Willlem Dafoe, Owen Wilson and Australia's own Noah Taylor.

The Bowie covers, sung almost entirely in Portugese, take on another life and quality in his hands.

Sung acoustically with Jorge's booming voice, they are familiar and yet exotic all at the same time.

Jorge, 47, told the crowd about the day he got the call up to star in Anderson's film - joking how he used to get Bowie and Billy Idol mixed up - and praised Aussie actor Cate Blanchett for her strength for filming The Life Aquatic while four months pregnant.

Highlights of his 70-minute set included Jorge's rendition of Space Oddity, Changes and Life on Mars, which he dedicated to Bowie and his father, both of whom died within one week of each other.

He finished the show with a boogie along with the crowd to Bowie's Let's Dance - a perfect primer to the evening festivities.

Seu Jorge also performs at the Crossroads stage tomorrow, Sunday, at 4.30pm.