Setback for new Ballina cafe after fire at coffee farm

Old Quarter Coffee Merchants in Ballina Industrial Estate. Tintenbar locals, Yosir Le Cerf and Amelia Hicks are raising funds for their coffee partners in Vietman who lost everything in a fire.

BALLINA coffee shop owners are devastated after learning their Vietnamese coffee farming partner had lost everything in a fire on New Years Day.

Old Quarter Coffee Merchants, located in the Southern Cross Industrial Estate Ballina, source their coffee using direct trade, ensuring their money goes straight into the hands of the farmers.

The coffee farmers lost their homes, possessions, processing machinery and most of their 2017 harvest in the fire.

For owners Amelia and Yosir, Langbiang Coffee Village is their very first farming partner.

"Moving forward we hoped to increase the amount of coffee purchased from them," Amelia said.

"So in that sense it's been a blow as we won't be able to get more from them this year but our plan this year is to work with a few new cooperatives in South East Asia.

"It's one of the things in the coffee industry, you are at the whim of harvest and changing things.

"Because of our business model we are limited in the sense that other coffee roasters can source coffee from wholesalers where as our model is to build relationships.

"Our next step is to source from other locations and as we grow we plan to have 5- 10 coffee bonds."

Since the fire Ameila and Yosir launched a fundraising campaign to support the four families affected by the fire and to get a roof back over their heads.

The first $3000 raised will be put towards the first phase of rebuilding their lives and homes, Amelia said.

Langbiang Coffee Village are made up of an ethnic minority people called the K'Ho.

Amelia said "they've experienced poverty and on-going exploitation from loan sharks" who operate in the coffee industry in Vietnam.

However, through years of hard work and the support of an international NGO, they've pulled themselves out of the poverty cycle and now produce a speciality arabica coffee that's in high demand.

"They've worked so hard over the last four years to improve their growing, harvesting, and processing methods and now produce some of the finest coffee in Southeast Asia.

"To see this ripped away from them in one morning is gut wrenching," co-owner and roaster Yosir said.

"We've been inspired by what Langbiang has achieved and feel really proud to serve their coffee.

"What's happened to them is a tragedy but we're happy we can give back to them at a time they really need it."

You can donate to the Rebuild Langbiang Coffee Village campaign online or head into Old Quarter Coffee at 2/6 Endeavour Close Ballina to donate in store.