Set and forget for these slow-cooked pork tacos

The air is cooler, nights are longer, and my mind has turned - possibly prematurely - to slow-cooked meat and fuss-free dining.

I embraced the slow cooker many years ago; the original has since gone to the Great Appliance Heaven (the tip) but the one that replaced it is going strong.

This recipe for pulled pork is a set-and-forget job; you can put it on before you go to work and then just shred the meat and prepare the accompaniments 10 minutes before you sit down to eat. You can also cook the meat in a dutch oven at a low temperature with exactly the same results.

I like to serve the meat on warmed wheat tortillas with salad; it's a well-balanced meal with not too many calories if you hold back on the sour cream. In Mexico, queso fresco, a fresh white cheese, is a common topping for tacos. In Australia substitute crumbled Danish feta.

This recipe will serve eight, with enough left over for sandwiches.

PULLED PORK TACOS

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

2-3kg boneless pork shoulder; 4 tsp ground cumin seeds; 4 tsp ground dried chillies; 1/2 tsp salt; 2 white onions, peeled and sliced; 4 cloves garlic, peeled; 1/2 cup chicken stock; 3 limes

To serve: 16 small wheat tortillas, shredded red cabbage, lettuce, Danish feta, tomato wedges, ripe avocado slices, fresh corn kernels, fresh coriander leaves

METHOD

Cut pork shoulder into two pieces. Combine cumin, chilli and salt and rub into the meat. Place into the slow cooker and add onions, garlic cloves and chicken stock. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours. Alternatively, place ingredients in a cast-iron dutch oven and cook in the oven on 130C for 8 hours, or until tender.

Remove pork and keep warm; strain cooking juices and skim off fat. Shred pork with two forks and return to slow cooker or dutch oven. Add cooking juices and juice of a lime. Reheat and serve immediately on tortillas with toppings and lime wedges.

