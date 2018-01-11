SES warns Northern Rivers to 'get ready' as storms build

Severe storms (blue circle) are once again expected over NE NSW this afternoon and tonight where damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail are all possible. Steering wind might help them get a little closer to the Coast, but still prevent them from reaching the Coast. Source: Higgins Storm Chasing.

THE SES has issued warnings for residents to prepare for storms forecast over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised online there was a good chance of thunderstorms occurring later this afternoon and evening.

"The Bureau of Meteorology expect that thunderstorm activity is likely in the Northern Rivers area over the next few days, so take the time now to prepare while the sun is still shining," NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region wrote.

Here are some simple things SES advised you can do now to prepare yourself and family:

1. Secure or put away loose items around your yard or on the balcony

2. Trim over hanging tree branches

3. Clean your gutters and downpipes

4. Check that your roof is in good repair

5. Make sure your insurance is up-to-date

6. Prepare your Emergency Kit

7. Check on your neighbours

Higgings Storm Chasing posted a warning noting the next run of storms are on the way.

"Well after a somewhat lengthy break from storms, we are expecting storms to return over the next several days with some days posing a noticeable threat for severe storms across the region (SEQLD)."

