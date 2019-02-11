SES warn 'get ready' for next catastrophic weather event

WITH floods to the north and fires to the south the NSW SES is encouraging all Northern Rivers residents to get ready for the next severe weather event by being ready with a plan.

While there are no extreme events flagged for the immediate future SES officers say the recent unpredictable weather in Townsville, Victoria and Tasmania "should be a wakeup call to us all in case our area is next”.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts rainfall for the Northern Rivers will start to increase from tomorrow with a few mm forecast for each day and the chance of a thunderstorm from Friday through to Sunday in Lismore.

Possible storms are forecast for Friday in Byron Bay and Ballina with up to 4mm of rain.

NSW SES Community Capability Officer Janet Pettit said the severe weather was not a matter of "if it will happen, but when”.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander, Northern Rivers, Mark Somers said he urged people to develop personal or business emergency plans to be better prepared and recover quicker from an event.

"There is one important thing you can do now to get ready for a severe weather event and that is to sit down and develop an Emergency Plan for your own home and/or business,” he said.

"An Emergency Plan helps people to know what to do, where to go, how to get there and who to contact if a disaster occurs. Having a pre prepared and documented plan helps to reduce some of the stress in a time when it's hard to think clearly about what to do. It helps us to make better decisions.”

Ms Pettit said a home/business emergency kit should be a part of everyone's plan.

"This kit should include items that you may need if you lose power or need to leave your home in a hurry,” she said.

"It should include: a portable radio and torch with spare batteries, a first aid kit, candles and waterproof matches, important papers and a copy of your emergency plan, and a waterproof document holder for these documents and valuables.”

"With the unpredictable nature of our recent weather, Get Ready advice is vital.”

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to www.sesemergencyplan.com.au