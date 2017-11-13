SES volunteer's flood break to feature on TV

VOLUNTEER RECOGNISED: NEW SES Lismore Unit volunteer Kelley Bohn was nominated by the organisation for a wellness break with her husband, after their home was wrecked in the floods while she was out helping others.

VOLUNTEER RECOGNISED: NEW SES Lismore Unit volunteer Kelley Bohn was nominated by the organisation for a wellness break with her husband, after their home was wrecked in the floods while she was out helping others. Supplied

A LISMORE State Emergency Services volunteer whose own house was wrecked while she helped others during the Lismore flood will feature on national television next weekend.

Lismore unit volunteer Kelley Bohn and her husband Steven May, along with some other emergency personnel received a free five-day trip to Townsville in July and will appear in the Offroad Adventure Show on Sunday November 19 at noon.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Bohn said they were selected by the SES to take part in the TV episode along with some other volunteers who had recently experienced some tough times.

"The show was based on people who have done it hard, and they contacted the SES for nominations and my name was put forward,” she said.

"I was really overwhelmed and this break made me feel good after all the negativity in the town and having to putting up with the rubberneckers who drove past our home and we did not realise how much our house smelled when the floods went down until we got away, we felt lifted by this break.”

Offroad Media Productions production coordinator Jayson Packett said Ms Bohn and Mr May deserved their break in the Family Hot Spot segment.

"This is a five-minute segment of Channel TEN's Offroad Adventure Show, dedicated to the story of an amazing family/couple who have faced hardship and challenging times and are in need of a break,” he said.

"Nominated by an Aussie charity, we loan them a new Isuzu Mu-x 4WD and an Ezytrail Airlie Caravan and take them away for a camping weekend at a holiday park and showcase a selected destination and its activities.”

Mr Packett said it's a really heartfelt segment and in this case Ms Bohn was nominated by NSW SES.

"Kelley is involved in storm response, community engagement and land searches as an SES volunteer (and) was assisting the community recently in response to the major flooding that devastated much of Northern NSW following ex-tropical cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"Kelley selflessly volunteered many hours of her time to help the community of Lismore during the flooding, even though her own home was impacted significantly. She and her husband lost their home to flood water and are now staying in a motel temporarily whilst they rebuild their house in Lismore.”

Ms Bohm said she and her husband thoroughly enjoyed their trip which included diving on the great Barrier Reef and a day of horse-riding on the beach at Magnetic island.

"We also went four-wheel driving and the host and camera-man were fantastic,” she said.

"They flew us to Townsville and picked us up at the airport, everything was included it was all top-shelf, but it was not until we got away I realised how stressful the floods have been, it was so good to be able to relax.”