SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

Connor Makings, 10 and his mother Tracey have been cleaning out their Lismore shop Mum & Me. They are looking forward to the Rural Fire Service who will be hosing down the flooring today.

NOW the dire emergency of the flood has withdrawn as quickly as the waters, the State Emergency Services is turning its workforce to the expensive, hard and often dirty work of cleaning up the wreckage.

This morning NSW SES Community Liaison Teams will be deployed into flood affected areas of Lismore and Murwillumbah today to provide information and advice to residents.

These teams will be undertaking doorknocks and providing advice to residents on cleaning up after floods.

The teams will also be able to gather intelligence as the NSW SES and supporting agencies assess damage and work towards issuing an 'All Clear' for areas still affected by Evacuation Orders.

Personnel from the NSW SES are being supported by the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, Australian Defence Force and other agencies in responding to requests for assistance as a result of the floods.

Residents are reminded that if they need assistance from the NSW SES to contact 132 500.