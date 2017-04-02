24°
News

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Apr 2017 9:33 AM
Connor Makings, 10 and his mother Tracey have been cleaning out their Lismore shop Mum & Me. They are looking forward to the Rural Fire Service who will be hosing down the flooring today.
Connor Makings, 10 and his mother Tracey have been cleaning out their Lismore shop Mum & Me. They are looking forward to the Rural Fire Service who will be hosing down the flooring today. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOW the dire emergency of the flood has withdrawn as quickly as the waters, the State Emergency Services is turning its workforce to the expensive, hard and often dirty work of cleaning up the wreckage.

This morning NSW SES Community Liaison Teams will be deployed into flood affected areas of Lismore and Murwillumbah today to provide information and advice to residents.

These teams will be undertaking doorknocks and providing advice to residents on cleaning up after floods.

The teams will also be able to gather intelligence as the NSW SES and supporting agencies assess damage and work towards issuing an 'All Clear' for areas still affected by Evacuation Orders.

Personnel from the NSW SES are being supported by the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, Australian Defence Force and other agencies in responding to requests for assistance as a result of the floods.

Residents are reminded that if they need assistance from the NSW SES to contact 132 500.

Lismore Northern Star
Dad of three dies as wild weather batters Northern NSW

Dad of three dies as wild weather batters Northern NSW

JUSTIN Roser couldn’t save his dad, but he knows he would be proud of him.

  • News

  • 2nd Apr 2017 11:55 AM

UPDATE: Northern NSW death toll climbs

Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017.

SES warns communities about flood water dangers in the wake of 'tragedy'

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

Connor Makings, 10 and his mother Tracey have been cleaning out their Lismore shop Mum & Me. They are looking forward to the Rural Fire Service who will be hosing down the flooring today.

SES Community Liaison Teams are in Lismore and Murwillumbah

Businesses ruined, hearts broken but Lismore soldiers on

RUIN: Kim and Trong Nguyen face the results of the flood's destruction in their business, Miller's Bakery.

The clean up has started but it's a long road ahead

Local Partners

Rotary steps in and rescues hospital beds

ROTARY has stepped in and will send the excess beds currently in Lismore Base hospital carpark to a medical centre in Papua New Guinea.

Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

Sometimes it's the everyday items that have to take a back seat

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Find out here an update list of markets for this weekend

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!