SES thank community for their ‘common sense’

WILSONS RIVER: Looking south from Fawcett Bridge along the Wilsons River on Wednesday December 16, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

WILSONS RIVER: Looking south from Fawcett Bridge along the Wilsons River on Wednesday December 16, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

AFTER severe weather has pounded the Northern Rives, this morning the State Emergency Service made a welcome announcement.

SES Lismore City Deputy Commander Sue Brown, said the good news was that the community appeared to be heeding their advice to not drive through floodwater.

“We had no flood rescues on Tuesday, which was excellent,” she said.

”We did transport a family across some flood water, but it was not a rescue, they had made very positive choices not to drive into floodwater.”

Ms Brown said the community should be congratulated for showing good judgment.

“I want to thank the community for using their common sense during this weather event,” she said.

“When they choose not to enter floodwater they are taking care of themselves, their families and not endangering the safety of emergency services volunteers.”

Ms Brown said currently the unit only had a couple of chainsaw jobs to finish.

“And our rescue crews are on standby in case they are needed,” she said.

At 6am today the SES Lismore City posted on social media an update from the Bureau of Meteorology which said they had downgraded the flood warning from moderate to minor.

“Over the past 18 hours, little to no rain has been recorded in the catchment,” the SES posted.

“The Wilsons River at Woodlawn is steady at 7.6m, all other gauges are falling.

“At Lismore, the river peaked at around 10pm (on Tuesday) at 7.21m, it now stands at 6.8m and continues to fall.”

The SES also posted that the Richmond River at Casino peaked at 10m, near midnight.

“As this water reaches the Coraki Junction, it may impede the receding flood waters from Lismore,” the SES said.

According to a SMS sent by Lismore City Council at 7:50am today, “the Wilson River is at 6.7m and falling with minor flooding.”