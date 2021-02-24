SES ready for more storms in Casino after ‘massive rain’

SES RESPONDS: Members of the SES Casino Unit responded to 16 calls on the evening of February 23, 2021 when a storm cell struck Casino.

SES RESPONDS: Members of the SES Casino Unit responded to 16 calls on the evening of February 23, 2021 when a storm cell struck Casino.

State Emergency Service crews at Casino are preparing for another busy night after they attended 16 jobs on Tuesday evening.

SES Casino Deputy Unit Commander Donna Lamont said 13 members went out to jobs ranging from a rescue near Spring Grove to internal tarping, clearing roads of debris, helping flooded businesses and were out working with sister emergency services agencies until around 11pm.

“We had 13 members in the field and three back at the unit managing communications and prioritising job tasking,” she said.

“And there’s every chance of more jobs for us tonight after that massive amount of rain yesterday.

“With more rain today the ground is absolutely sodden and we could get more flooding.”

Ms Lamont said many of the jobs involved fallen trees across roads.

“Where there’s fallen trees there are often fallen power lines too,” she said.

“So we were out there with the local energy provider as well as the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue and the Volunteer Rescue Association.”

Ms Lamont said members would have gone home and washed their gear to prepare for the next time they called on to assist the community.

She said many members who were out last night have day jobs but still answer the alert.

“Our members knock off work at 5pm and are then ready to go out,” Ms Lamont said.

“We also take fatigue manager management into account.”

Ms Lamont said some of their recently qualified members are in their late teens.

“They have told us how much they enjoyed using their new skills and helping out the community,” she said.

“For example, they did some internal tarping of businesses last night after roof access was not possible due to severe weather.”

Ms Lamont urged everyone in the region to remember to take extra care during storms and floods.

“If it’s flooded, forget it,” she said,

For assistance from the SES call 132500.

In a life-threatening emergency call triple-0.