Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.
News

SES, police, rescue chopper search for missing woman

Rebecca Lollback
2nd Oct 2020 8:15 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing near Tintenbar.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her macadamia property in Brooklet about 11.40am on Thursday, October 2.

Police were notified when she failed to return home.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced a search assisted by the SES and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, but they have not been able to locate her.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter service said they used night vision technology to conduct their aerial search.

The helicopter returned back to base and is on standby to return to the search if needed.

NSW Police are coordinating the search efforts. 

Police and her family have concerns for her well-being due to her having a medical condition.

Elizabeth is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

missing woman richmond police district westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

