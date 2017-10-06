SES offers flexible volunteering options

VOLUNTEERING REIMAGINED: The NSW SES have a new initiative, Volunteering Reimagined, to allow more flexibility as well as different options for people to get involved with the Service. Here members of the SES Lismore Unit training for the 2017 National Disaster Rescue Challenge. L-R SES Richmond Tweed Area learning and development officer Matthew Armour with team members Darren Bird, Daniel Martin, Neil Coulter, Karina Essex, and trainers John Stirling and Troy McDonald.

WHEN floods and storms hit the Northern Rivers, our dedicated State Emergency Services volunteers respond to help others in their community.

Clearing debris from roofs, removing branches from roads, attending motor vehicle accidents and rescuing people from rising floodwaters, the SES provide a vital service.

Now as the storm season underway, the NSW SES has unveiled new opportunities for Northern Rivers residents to volunteer to help build greater community resilience in severe weather.

The new initiative, Volunteering Reimagined, has been launched and allows more flexibility as well as different options for people to get involved with the Service.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Acting Region Controller, Wayne Pettit said this new program taps into the wide range of skills within the local community.

"The purpose of 'Volunteering Reimagined' is to broaden the capability of the NSW SES in the Northern Rivers and provide more opportunities for people to join us,” he said.

"More people are wanting to help their communities, but often feel they can't because they are time-poor or believe they do not have the physical capabilities to do some of the emergency tasks that the NSW SES often responds to.”

Mr Pettit said to counter this, the SES has have introduced three new categories of volunteering in addition to existing Unit members.

"These new categories of volunteers include Community Action Team (CAT) members, corporate volunteers and spontaneous volunteers,” Mr Pettit said.

"CAT members will be a group of people or individuals who join a designated Community Action Team and can be tied to a geographical area or a specific functional role.”

He said spontaneous volunteers will be those individuals who provide assistance to the NSW SES in a flexible way, usually in response to large disasters, while corporate volunteers will be employees of companies that have partnered with our organisation and the employer will provide volunteer leave for their workers to contribute to the NSW SES.

"We've also made changes to our existing volunteer membership policies to allow greater flexibility in how these members volunteer their time with us,” he said.

"So it doesn't matter whether you have a few hours or a few days to spare each year, you can get involved with the NSW SES and you don't necessarily have to be out in the elements battling Mother Nature. Whether you're doing those front line roles or providing assistance in a supporting role like managing logistics or finances, intelligence gathering, media liaison or community engagement, there is a place for you with the NSW SES.”

He said the SES offers a tremendous opportunity to learn new skills and join an organisation renown for its comradeship.

"With the storm season upon us, there has never been a better time to volunteer with the NSW SES,” he said.

"Whatever your background, location and skill-set, there is a place for you to join us.”

For more information about volunteering, visit NSW SES .