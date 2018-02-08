SES new vehicle to assist with road crash rescue

RESCUE KEYS: SES Richmond Tweed region controller Mark Somers hands over the keys to the Lismore unit controller John Ludlow and deputy controller Amanda Vidler.

RESCUE KEYS: SES Richmond Tweed region controller Mark Somers hands over the keys to the Lismore unit controller John Ludlow and deputy controller Amanda Vidler. Alison Paterson

LISMORE'S State Emergency Service unit recently took possession of a modern rescue vehicle to add to their fleet.

According to Lismore SES Unit Controller John Ludlow, the second hand vehicle is in excellent condition and carries a range of equipment they will use to support NSW police and ambulance at motor vehicle accidents.

"We have just been issued with the new rescue vehicle which is a fantastic boost for our members and very good for the people of Lismore,” he said.

"The vehicle carries a range of rescue equipment including the jaws of life spreaders, is equipped for storm rescue and also has an external lighting apparatus which can extend to three metres in height.”

SES Tweed region controller Mark Somers said he was very pleased to be handing over the keys to such an outstanding unit of volunteers.

Mr Somers said the vehicle will be invaluable to their work providing first aid until specialised medical assistance arrives and removing trapped and injured people.

"This vehicle has four wheel drive off-road capability which is a new feature for this area,” he said