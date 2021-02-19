SES: Minor flood warning for Lismore and Billindugel

The Wilsons River peaked at Lismore at a moderate flood level on December 16, 2020.

Minor flooding is expected at along the Wilsons River at Lismore and Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel Saturday morning, the SES confirmed.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across both catchments on Friday evening, February 19.

Lismore:

The communication said river level rises have been observed in the Wilson River catchment overnight.

“The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (4.20m) early Saturday morning,” it read.

The SES also said the river level may peak near 4.50 metres around midday Saturday with minor flooding.

“People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least half a metre higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope,” the communication warned.

“Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to river rises.

“A number of low lying rural roads will be flooded.”

In the Lismore area, based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology. it is expected the following locations will be affected:

Low lying farm land and rural properties

Hensley Car Park next to Sportspower near Fawcett’s Bridge

Lower Rowing Club Car Park

Bridge St next to McKenzie Park in North Lismore

Orion St near Simes Bridge

Billindugel:

The Marshalls Creek may peak near the minor flood level (2.5m) around 3am Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled just before midnight by the Bureau of Meteorology.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding need to consider the following:

If your property/business is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you.

Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock and should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder including waste and chemical containers to well above predicted flood levels.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

For more information: