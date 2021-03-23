Lismore SES rescues 11 dogs, one cow, residents from floods

PETS AND PEOPLE RESCUE: Members of the SES Lismore Unit assisted Police and emergency services colleagues in flood rescues of people and animals including 11 dogs and one cow in the saturated areas around Port Macquarie.

They were called to help a person having a heart attack, but a Lismore SES crew ended up towing a cow behind their boat.

It's all in a day's work for these dedicated volunteers.

Flood Rescue Team Leader, Neil Coulter, 53, said the crew of four were deployed south to assist in the Port Macquarie region.

While out and about on the Hastings River, they spotted a heifer.

SES LISMORE RESCUE: Members of the flood rescue team from Lismore SES helped move people and their pets who were trapped as ankle deep water flooded their homes near Port Macquarie.

The team consisted of Neil Coulter, Beau Squires, Harley Armstrong and Paul Barry.

"We saw the cow bobbing in the water on our way to retrieve the patient for Ambulance NSW from a riverside house, but because the cardiac arrest was more critical we had to keep going," Mr Coulter said.

"But the Rural Fire Service were able to use a high clearance vehicle to reach the patient first, so on the way back we managed to locate the cow, tie a rope around her and gently pull her out of the flood waters.

"Then once on solid ground, she took off with our rope so we had to chase her to get it back."

Mr Coulter said it was busy time for the crew who did not arrive at Port Macquarie until the early hours of Saturday after they were divested en route to attend a flood rescue.

"It was pretty ongoing, we did eight or nine rescue and pretty much did not stop for two days," he said.

"While we were there as well as lots of people, we ended up rescuing 11 dogs in total, mostly greyhounds.

"Plus their owners who has been living in the house trapped without food or water as floods lapped around the feet."

Mr Coulter said the crew worked with other agencies to assist in evacuation of Hastings River Drive, where they helped residents and their beloved animals to waiting buses and to Marine and Police Rescue boats.

RESCUE READY: Members of the flood rescue team from Lismore SES including Paul Barry, Harley Armstrong and Neil Coulter, helped move people and their beloved animals who were trapped in their homes as water flooded their homes outside Port Macquarie.

"The owners were pretty stoic," he said. "But very relieved to see us." SES Lismore Unit Commander Lacey Loloa said all the members were doing an outstanding job during the severe weather event. "I am so extremely proud of the dedication and commitment our volunteers have to our communities," she said. "They continue to take time out of their own lives and away from their families to help those in need, whether that assistance is needed locally or elsewhere in the state."