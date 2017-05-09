22°
News

SES goals for upcoming Lismore flood forums

Claudia Jambor
| 9th May 2017 5:30 AM
SES are gearing up to host a series of post-flood forums in the coming weeks.
SES are gearing up to host a series of post-flood forums in the coming weeks. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RE-JIGGING the format of post-flood community forums is hoped to capture key concerns of flood-affected communities, Tweed Richmond SES said.

The SES will be hosting nine meetings across the North Coast in the coming weeks with a Kyogle meeting to be determined.

Unlike previous post-flood forums, SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said instead of talking to the community, emergency services and other relevant agencies will be on hand to listen and discuss issues with small groups and one-on-one.

She said the SES have hired a specialised contractor called Crisis Ready that plans to group residents relevant to their concerns with mediators to keep conversations focused.

"We are looking to see what we can do to move forward. We need them to help us,” Ms Petitt said.

It is anticipated the refreshed forum structure will support the SES develop solutions to better flood-prone communities prepare, respond and recover from future events.

Ms Pettit is confident flood coupled with the post-flood forums will create "a bigger awareness” about flood preparation in the future.

"Mother Nature really threw it at us ... we had to do what we could in the situation,” she said.

"(The forums are) the beginning step to getting the information and re-engaging with the community to prepare, respond and recover.”

Recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson will be accompanying emergency services at all three sessions in Lismore this weekend.

In his experience, Mr Ferguson said the forums can be "quite cathartic” for those affected by the disaster by enabling them "to air their concerns and hear directly from agencies”.

"However there needs to be an appreciation that no organisation is perfect or always has the perfect answer to everything,” Mr Ferguson said.

"But these forums, when facilitated well, allow people to focus on the issues, agree on priorities, and move forward together.”

Flood community meetings

Lismore CBD and East Lismore

Friday, May 12: Lismore Workers Club, 6pm.

North and South Lismore

Saturday, May 13: South Lismore Bowling Club, 11am and 2pm sessions.

Billinudgel/Sth Golden Beach/Ocean Shores

Sunday, May 28: Pacific Room, Ocean Shores Country Club

Burringbar/Mooball/Stokers Siding/Crabbes Creek

Monday, May 29: Burringbar Hall, 6pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  emergency services flood forum lismore flood northern rivers northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster richmond tweed ses ses

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

EVICTION has been spared for a North Lismore community art gallery after the owner of the building backflipped on a decision to kick the organisation out.

WATCH: Marine conservation activists vs shark net contractor

Incident between activists and contractor caught on camera

Woman spat at, tried to bite policemen

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

She had allegedly called them to the house for help

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Local Partners

Round Oz Ride donates to Lismore flood appeal

A GOLD coin donation for viewers to see the recent showings of Round Oz Ride raised money for Lismore flood appeal

Mysterious artwork discovered in Lismore post-flood

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered on the back wall of the shop.

Secret artwork unveiled as a result of flood water

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week online to help three Northern Rivers areas

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Founder of the Serpentine Community Gallery Corinne Batt-Bawden, is grateful the gallery can stay put in Bridge St after an eviction scare two weeks ago left them looking for a new home.

Serpentine Community Gallery to stay put ... for now

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

We rise above the flood this Friday

Gyan's crowdfunding campaign for This Girl's In Love ends Sunday PHOTO: Simon Greaves

Benefit concert already raised $40,000

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... $4,600,000 to...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 $3,300,000 to...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Epiq land release in Lennox Head

Epiq land release at Lennox Head.

The last land release sold out in 24 hours

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!